Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19, 2024. —APP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday to discuss the unfolding situation in the Middle East, with both leaders underscoring the need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed Pakistan’s concern over the deteriorating regional situation and stressed the urgent need to restore calm through diplomacy.

During the conversation, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support for Iran on all international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He also underscored the importance of upholding international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the PMO said.

In response, President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz for the gesture and appreciated Pakistan's consistent and principled stance in support of Iran during the ongoing crisis.

"Iranian president also acknowledged Islamabad’s constructive efforts to promote a peaceful resolution and avoid further escalation," the statement read.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of unity in the Muslim world in addressing current geopolitical challenges. They also pledged to maintain close contact and coordination moving forward.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, expressing hope that the development will pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.

In a statement on X today, the deputy prime minister said he was immensely delighted by the ceasefire and added that Pakistan warmly welcomes today’s ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

“I am immensely delighted and Pakistan warmly welcomes today’s ceasefire between Iran and Israel. We commend those who played pivotal role in facilitating this development and hope this positive step will contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.”

“Pakistan firmly believes that all disputes must be resolved in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he wrote.

Iran-Israel ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire", but its status remained unclear as Tel Aviv alleged that Tehran carried out missile attacks in violation of the truce.

However, the US president called the truce effective after berating Israel and Iran for ceasefire violations.

Israel PM's office said in a statement it refrained from further strikes on Iran after President Trump's call. Meanwhile, Iran's top security body says 'powerful military response forced Israeli regime to halt its aggression unilaterally'.

Trump's announcement came after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

Russia, France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia welcome truce announcement after 12 days of war between Mideast rivals.

In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the war. Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 974 people and wounded 3,458 others, according to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists.