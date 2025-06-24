Imran Khan's bail pleas rejected in eight May 9 cases

Former prime minister Imran Khan arrives at an Islamabad court for a hearing in this file photo. —AFP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed on Tuesday the bail petitions of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight separate cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, pronounced the reserved verdict after lawyers from the petitioner and the government sides concluded their arguments.

Imran Khan had filed bail applications in connection with multiple cases registered against him following the violent protests that erupted across the country on May 9, 2023, after his arrest.

Previously, on November 27, 2024, the ATC had dismissed Imran's bail pleas in these eight cases.

May 9 mayhem

The May 9, 2023 events refer to the violent protests broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties including military installations including Corps Commander House Lahore also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case. During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — corps commander house in Lahore and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind the bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism since his removal as premier.

Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was sentenced in multiple cases ahead of the February 8 elections.