Hailey Bieber sends strong message amid marital woes speculations

Hailey Bieber doubles down on efforts to shut down Justin Bieber divorce rumours

Hailey Bieber has left confused with subtle updates on the status of her marriage after rumours swirled about her and husband Justin Bieber heading for divorce.

The 28-year-old supermodel was photographed without her wedding ring on different outings which fueled the divorce speculations, but soon after, she shared a selfie on Instagram which clearly showed the diamond on her ring finger.

Adding on to her first update to shut down the rumours, Hailey took to Instagram again and reposted a video from her brand Rhode which clearly showed her wedding ring, delivering the strong message that their couple is standing strong against all the rumours.

The ringless pictures appeared after a source told RadarOnline, "Hailey's trying to hold it together, but she's emotionally exhausted. She's begged Justin to take some space. She's very clear that it's not a step toward divorce; she wants to do this so they both can get a chance to breathe and regroup."

They added, "It's unbearable watching him suffer like this. Anyone can tell he needs help, and all his shows of bravado are coming across as delusional and increasingly sad."

However, Hailey's recent updates suggest that the couple has decided to stick together while Justin's erratic behaviour continues.