Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, condemning the recent US strikes on Iran — particularly those targeting nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards — as violations of international law and the IAEA statute.

the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The contact was held after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington had carried out air strikes that "completely and totally obliterated" Tehran's nuclear facilities including the Fordow nuclear enrichment plant along with the Natanz and Isfahan sites which raised tensions in the Middle East.

The premier conveyed Pakistan's condemnation of the US attacks, which followed Israel's unprovoked and unjustified aggression over the past eight days.

He reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people and the Iranian government, while expressing heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

PM Shehbaz also expressed concerns that the US strikes had targeted facilities that were under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"These attacks constituted a serious violation of international law and the IAEA Statute," he added.

While noting Iran's right to self-defence, as enshrined under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the premier stressed the need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward.

He also called for urgent collective efforts to de-escalate the situation and reiterated Pakistan's readiness to play a constructive role in this context.

President Pezeshkian conveyed his deep appreciation for Pakistan's support to Iran. He thanked PM Shehbaz, the government and the people of Pakistan, including the military leadership, for standing in solidarity with the Iranian people and its government.

The two leaders emphasised the need and urgency of forging unity among the Ummah at this critical juncture. They also agreed to remain in close contact.