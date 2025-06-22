Heavy rains lash twin cities

Heavy rain lashes Rawalpindi on June 22, 2025. — Online

Torrential rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, hit Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday night, prompting local authorities to deploy heavy machinery along major arteries and low-lying areas to drain the rainwater.

The twin cities have received over 60mm of rainfall so far, according to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) managing director.

Wasa officials were on a high alert to deal with any emergency situation, the MD said, adding that staff with heavy machinery had been deployed in low-lying areas.

“Heavy machinery dispatched to Committee Chowk underpass and Murree Road,” the Wasa officer added.

The weather department recorded 8mm rainfall at Saidpur, 24mm at Shamsabad, 12mm at Kacheri and 4mm at Pirwadhai, the MD added.

He said that the Wasa officials were monitoring water flow in Leh Nullah and other drains.

Earlier today, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to take precautionary measures as possible flash floods and landslides triggered by thunderstorms and rain are expected Saturday night.

The NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center has indicated that a weather system entering northern Pakistan from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal is expected to interact with a westerly disturbance, potentially bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms to Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir this night, with a risk of flooding due to a sudden rise in water levels.

The rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely to impact Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, and nearby areas from evening into the night.

The severe weather conditions could uproot weak trees and result in short-term power disruptions.

According to the NDMA advisory, strong winds and dust storms may damage buildings, vehicles, rooftops, and power lines, while also reducing visibility and heightening the risk of road accidents.

The public is urged to avoid trees, billboards, and loose structures to ensure personal safety during the adverse weather conditions.

According to advisory, heavy rainfall heightens the risk of flooding in rivers and streams across the affected areas. Mountain roads remain particularly vulnerable, with possible traffic disruptions due to landslides.

Residents in low-lying regions have been advised to stay alert, as floodwaters may pose a threat to property. Communication networks and power supply systems are also at risk of intermittent disruption due to adverse weather conditions.





— With additional input from APP.