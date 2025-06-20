Another mild earthquake hits Karachi, brings tally to 48 since June 1

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — X/@AFP/File

KARACHI: A low-intensity earthquake struck parts of Karachi on Friday evening, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 4 kilometers.

The PMD further said that the quake’s epicenter was located 13 kilometers southeast of Korangi.

The earthquake struck the port city at 5:28pm, the seismic monitoring centre added.

However, no damage or injuries were reported, but the residents panicked after the tremors.

The latest seismic activity brings the total number of low-intensity tremors in Karachi to 48 since June 1, PMD’s data showed.

Earlier, speaking to Geo News, Chief Meteorologist Ameer Hyder Leghari explained that Landhi Fault Line has become active after several decades and is currently going through a normalisation phase.

Haider advised that buildings on fault lines should withstand tremors up to magnitude 6. He also noted that the cracks reported in some houses are likely due to structural issues.

Another nearby fault near Thana Bula Khan is also contributing to seismic activity, Leghari said.