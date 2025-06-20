COAS Asim Munir commends diplomat Saima Saleem for exceptional service at UN

COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets Saima Saleem, a visually impaired Pakistani diplomat to the UN. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir praised Saima Saleem, a member of Pakistan's representative mission to the United Nations (UN), for her outstanding services at the global body, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The COAS held a warm and inspiring meeting with Saleem, who despite being visually impaired, has made a remarkable mark in international diplomacy through her resolve and dedication.

He lauded her exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and outstanding contributions to promoting Pakistan's interests at the UN.

The COAS expressed admiration for the diplomat's resilience and determination, which serve as a shining example for the nation, particularly for individuals with disabilities.

He reaffirmed the Pakistan Army's commitment to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities, enabling them to contribute to national development.

Saleem briefed the COAS on her work at the UN, highlighting key issues and challenges facing Pakistan.

The COAS appreciated her efforts in promoting Pakistan's stance on regional and global issues including the threat of state-sponsored terrorism by India, which is root cause of destabilisation in the region.

The meeting is a testament to the recognition of the unmatched potential of Pakistanis' exceptional talent and dedication, regardless of physical ability, the military's media wing said. The diplomat also shared her literary work with the army chief.