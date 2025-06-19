CM Gandapur to be indicted in audio leak case on July 2

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur gestures during a video link address to PTI workers. — Screengrab via Geo News

An additional district and sessions court in Islamabad announced on Thursday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Gandapur will be indicted in audio leak case on July 2.

The KP chief executive appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah Baloch earlier today, in which his arrest warrant was suspended after he appeared before the court.

His lawyer apprised the court that the PHC granted protective bail to CM Gandapur.

During the hearing, the KP CM told the judge that he has a hearing scheduled on July 2 in another court.

To this, the judge remarked that Gandapur's presence was necessary for the indictment. Later, the hearing was adjourned.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the case was registered at the Golra Police Station after an audio leak surfaced in which Gandapur was purportedly asking about number of weapons, licences, and people.

Moreover, an Islamabad judicial magistrate suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in arms and liquor recovery case.

The decision was taken by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti after CM Gandapur appeared before the court in the arms and liquor case, registered at Islamabad's Bhara Kahu Police Station.

At the outset of the hearing, Gandapur's counsel Raja Zahooul Hassan apprised the magistrate that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had approved the chief minister's bail till July 3.

Hassan sought suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrant upon the appearance of CM Gandapur.

The court questioned when the accused would submit his response to the Section 342 questionnaire. CM Gandapur assured that his response would be submitted to the court after the KP budget.

Later, the local court suspended Gandapur's arrest warrant and adjourned the hearing till July 2.