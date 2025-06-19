Leaked questions in A-level exams confirmed by Cambridge

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi on April 26, 2021. — X@Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

The Cambridge University Press & Assessment’s International Education group has confirmed that portions of three exam papers from the June 2025 series were leaked shortly before the scheduled exams.

Following a detailed investigation, Cambridge’s Exam Security Team verified that the breaches involved one question from AS & A Level Mathematics Paper 12, parts of two questions from Paper 42 of the same subject, and sections of one question from AS & A Level Computer Science Paper 22.

The investigation found no indication that any complete exam paper was circulated in advance.

To uphold fairness, Cambridge has decided to award full marks to all candidates for the specific questions that were leaked. The organisation explained that this will likely increase some candidates’ overall marks, and it will account for this effect when calculating and announcing results.

Cambridge emphasised that it has a high level of confidence in this remedy, and therefore no students will be required to resit any exams or face delays in receiving their results.

Cambridge clarified that most of the alleged question paper leaks circulating online were either false or malicious in intent, including cases where candidates were asked to pay money for fake papers. The organisation condemned these scams and expressed sympathy for students affected by the situation.

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director for Pakistan, stated: “Dishonest people have stolen our question papers, and the main victims of this theft are young people who suffered considerable anxiety and distress at an important time.”

She thanked students, families, and schools for their patience and confirmed Cambridge’s confidence in the integrity of its qualifications.

Dr Anthony Dawson, Director of Assessment Standards at Cambridge, added: “Our priority is to make sure we are fair to students who did not attempt to see papers before the exam, which is the vast majority, and this is why we applied this remedy.”

Cambridge also confirmed that it had identified the sources of the leaks in all three cases and that action is being taken against those responsible.

The details of the investigation and the actions taken have been shared with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) and relevant Pakistani authorities.

Cambridge noted that with over two million exams administered across 160 countries annually, such incidents are extremely rare. However, where evidence of malpractice is found, the organisation acts promptly using established protocols to safeguard the validity of its qualifications.

Last month, the issue of Cambridge exam papers being leaked was taken up by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Education and a sub-committee was formed on the matter.

In a meeting chaired by Standing Committee Chairman Dr Azimuddin Zahid, Faisalabad Member of National Assembly Muhammad Ali Sarfraz presented evidence of four leaked Cambridge papers to the participants and also showed a video.

On this occasion, a subcommittee was formed under the chairmanship of Member of Assembly Sabin to review the performance of Cambridge and the issues of paper leakage.