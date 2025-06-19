A collage showing Field Marshal Asim Munir (left) and President Donald Trump. — ISPR/Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump, in a rare high-level meeting held at the White House, discussed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple domains, including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies, the military's media wing said in a statement on Thursday.

The development came as the two leaders met over lunch in the White House Cabinet Room on Wednesday. President Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio and US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff, while Field Marshal Munir was joined by Pakistan's national security adviser.

"President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) added.

During the high-level huddle, which extended to over two hours instead of the initial one-hour schedule, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Munir acknowledged President Trump's statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community.

Field Marshal Munir further lauded the US president for his "constructive and result-oriented role" in facilitating a ceasefire with India following last month's armed conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Meanwhile, the US president lauded the army chief's leadership and decisiveness during a period of complex regional dynamics further praised Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states.

"The engagement marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to reinforce the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States, built upon shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity," the ISPR statement stated.

Furthermore, the issue of ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel also came under discussion with both the army chief and the US president "emphasising the importance of resolution of the conflict".

Moreover, in a gesture reflecting the warmth of bilateral ties, Field Marshal Munir extended an invitation to President Trump, on behalf of the government of Pakistan, to undertake an official visit to the country at a mutually convenient date.

Earlier, during an interaction with journalists President Trump had said that he had the "honour" of meeting Field Marshal Munir and maintained that he invited the army chief to thank him for ending the war with India.

"Well, they [Pakistan] know Iran. Better than most," Trump added. He further said that a trade deal was being discussed with Pakistan.

Field Marshal Munir's visit holds significance in the context of the Trump administration's role in brokering the ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi following last month’s armed clashes that broke out following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir — which New Delhi blamed on Islamabad without offering any evidence.

The 87-hour-long conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours — which included cross-border strikes by both countries — left 40 civilians and 13 armed forces personnel martyred in Pakistan.

Pakistan then launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos after downing six Indian Air Force fighter jets, including three Rafales in response to Indian unprovoked aggression.

After days of cross-border strikes, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Besides brokering the ceasefire, Trump has also offered to mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.