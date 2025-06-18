Defense Minister Khawaja Asif speaks to media in this undated photo. — APP/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday called the one-on-one meeting between Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and President Donald Trump a “significant milestone” in Pakistan-US bilateral relations.

Speaking on the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", Asif said that there has never been such warmth in the Pakistan-US bilateral ties before this.

When questioned whether the US has always viewed Pakistan through a national security lens, the defence czar admitted that military relations had overwhelmingly influenced ties between the two countries.

Asif said he would advocate for broader relations, encompassing trade and other areas.

"However, if our military relationship provides an opportunity, then Pakistan should encash it for the betterment of this region," he expressed his thoughts.

He added that Trump's meeting with Field Marshal Munir was a significant milestone, which was scheduled in advance [during the army chief's visit to the US].

Asif stated that progress in bilateral relations will also have a positive impact on the region. Using this opportunity, Pakistan should also pave the way for American leadership to play a historic role in this region, he added.

Regarding the Israel-Iran war, the defence czar said that it was expected that President Trump would speak about Iran today.

He added that Field Marshal Munir could play a pivotal role in de-escalating the Israel-Iran conflict.

It can be argued that the role Trump played in the Pakistan-India conflict could be repeated in this conflict as well, said Asif.

Field Marshal Munir met President Trump over lunch at the White House, in what is being seen as a 'positive step' towards the enhancement of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Washington.

The rare one-on-one meeting between Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Munir and Trump is underway at the White House Cabinet Room.

This development came after both countries witnessed an increased bilateral engagement at the government level this year. The US president also brokered a ceasefire between Pakistan and India following days of hostilities and offered to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Islamabad is seeking to strengthen ties with Washington based on geopolitical realities, mutual trust, and a development-oriented partnership.

COAS Munir is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his US trip.