Relatives of heatstroke victims, their heads covered with wet towels, wait outside a hospital during a heatwave in Karachi on June 29, 2015. — AFP/File

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a high-alert advisory, cautioning that an intense heatwave is set to grip large parts of southern Pakistan from June 18 to 22 and urging citizens to take safety measures to protect themselves from extreme temperatures.

The weather advisory issued by NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) urged the general public to take precautionary measures to stay safe during the heatwave.

These include avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure, especially between 11am and pm; staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if not feeling thirsty; wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing; and using hats or umbrellas when outdoors.

The advisory emphasised never leaving children or elderly individuals unattended in parked vehicles. It also urged people to check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, children, and those with medical conditions.

According to the weather advisory, high-pressure systems in the upper atmosphere are likely to persist, resulting in extreme temperatures, particularly in southern Punjab, Sindh, eastern Balochistan, and parts of KP.

The cities and districts most likely to be impacted include Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Nawabshah in Sindh; Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur in southern Punjab; Sibi, Nasirabad, Dera Murad Jamali, and Jaffarabad in eastern Balochistan; and Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bannu in southern KP. In these areas, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 46–48°C, creating a significant risk of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

The advisory said NDMA is closely monitoring the situation and remains in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The public is encouraged to follow official updates through NDMA, PMD, and provincial authorities, and to report any emergency to the local helpline or PDMA control rooms.

NDMA urged the public to remain updated with local weather conditions and follow safety advisories.