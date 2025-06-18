Field Marshal Asim Munir calls on President Trump at White House

This collage shows Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (left) and US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/ISPR/File

Field Marshal Asim Munir and President Donald Trump held a meeting over lunch at the White House, which is being called a key development for strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US.

The rare one-on-one meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Munir and Trump is being held at the White House Cabinet Room.

This development came after both countries witnessed an increased bilateral engagement on the government level this year, whereas, the US president also brokered a ceasefire between Pakistan and India following days of military standoff and offered his role to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Islamabad is eyeing strengthened ties with Washington based on geopolitical realities, mutual trust, and a development-oriented partnership.

COAS Munir is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his US trip.

Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the upcoming meeting between COAS Munir and President Trump "a positive step in Pakistan-US relations".

"Especially given the president's role in mediating a ceasefire," he wrote.

"Following Pakistan's decisive victory in the recent five-day war, India has regrettably resisted all efforts toward a permanent peace, including US-led diplomacy."

"Pakistan neither seeks conflict nor are we desperate for dialogue. But we do recognise that peace is in both nations’ interests. There is no military solution to our disputes."

"India's weaponisation of water, repression in Kashmir, and politicisation of terrorism are unsustainable positions. The path forward lies in honest diplomacy — not denial," he concluded.

During his US visit, COAS Munir also met overseas Pakistanis in Washington DC a day earlier.

The army chief lauded the diaspora contributions to the country's economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains, as per the ISPR.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.