Fire at Karachi shopping mall contained

A fire can be seen at a shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi, June 18, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: A fire was brought under control after four and a half hours at a shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi, where the blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Hassan said the fire alert was received at 4:06am, with 12 fire tenders taking part in the operation.

He noted that while the building was equipped with a fire alarm system, it was non-functional, which allowed the blaze, originating in the control room, to spread rapidly.

The spokesperson said approximately 150 shops on the third floor were affected, while the first and second floors were partially impacted. Security guards were present in the building at the time of the incident, and residents of the adjacent residential building were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, and the residential building remained safe. The cooling process was completed after the fire was brought under control.

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said that that some difficulties were faced during the operation due to a shortage of water and that eleven fire brigade vehicles and two snorkels were participating in the firefighting efforts.

Rescue officials said that the fire had damaged the roof and third floor of the shopping mall, affecting shops and offices. Fire was also present on the second and first floors, but with less intensity.

Earlier this month, a fire erupted in a factory located in the Landhi Export Processing Zone in the early hours of the day, which spread rapidly and engulfed three nearby factories due to the presence of combustible material, according to Rescue 1122 officials.