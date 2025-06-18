President Trump hosts Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch today

A collage showing Field Marshal Asim Munir (left) and President Donald Trump. — ISPR/Reuters/File

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday will meet Field Marshal Asim Munir who is currently in the US on his official visit to the United States, according to security sources.

The lunch meeting between Trump and Pakistan's Asim Munir is scheduled to take place at 10pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) later today in the White House Cabinet Room, according to the president's daily public schedule.

The high-level meeting came during the army chief's US visit wherein he met overseas Pakistanis in Washington DC a day earlier.

The army chief lauded the diaspora contributions to the country's economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains, as per the ISPR.

Field Marshal Munir's visit holds significance in the context of Trump administration’s role in brokering ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi following the last month’s armed clashes that broke out following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir — which the New Delhi blamed on Islamabad without offering any evidence.

The 87-hour-long conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours — which included cross-border strikes by both countries — left 40 civilians and 113 armed forces personnel martyred in Pakistan

Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos after downing six Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafales in response to Indian aggression.

After days of cross-border strikes, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Besides brokering ceasefire, Trump has also offered to mediate longstanding Kashmir dispute Pakistan and India.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire — where President Trump played a key role, both Islamabad and New Delhi have undertaken a diplomatic outreach initiative globally to present their respective stance on the recent clashes between the arch-rivals.

For Pakistan, former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardar is leading a nine-member high-level parliamentary delegation across several countries to present to the world Pakistan's stance on the recent military confrontation with India and to challenge New Delhi's narrative at the international level.

The visit also came in the backdrop of heightened tension in the Middle East involving an ongoing war between Israel and Iran triggered by the former's attack on Tehran and followed by the latter's retaliation.

Apart from the Kashmir issue, terrorism is also a key domain of cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

Recently, Central Command (Centcom) Chief General Michael Kurilla fact lauded Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in global counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting its successful operations against Daesh-Khorasan and the ongoing fight against terrorism.

General Kurilla's remarks, which came during a congressional hearing, echoed President Trump's commendation for Pakistan for apprehending and handing over a Daesh terrorist responsible for the deadly Abbey Gate bombing which resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members and around 170 Afghans who were desperately trying to escape Kabul after the Taliban takeover in 2021.