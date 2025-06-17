GB launches probe into Attabad Lake sewage dumping allegation

In this photograph taken on August 3, 2014 a visitor watches the boats arriving on the banks of the Attabad lake in the northern Hunza valley. (AFP/File)

A video by foreign travel vlogger George Buckley has gone viral, drawing widespread attention to alleged environmental violations at Attabad Lake.

In a post on Instagram, travel vlogger George Buckley, claims that a famous resort in Hunza is discharging sewage directly into the lake.

He also pointed out the visible contrast between the clean and polluted sections of the lake.

Following the viral video, the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) government took immediate notice and dispatched a team from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to inspect the site at Attabad Lake.

The EPA spokesperson, in a statement, said: “If the sewage discharge is confirmed, legal action will be taken against the hotel management.”

It is pertinent to note that Attabad Lake, formed in 2010 after a massive landslide in Hunza, is now a major tourist attraction. Known for its striking turquoise waters surrounded by mountains, the lake offers boating, fishing, and scenic views.