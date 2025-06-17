Karachi remains among least liveable cities worldwide: survey

A girl fills her bottle from a water distribution point in Karachi. in Karachi. — AFP/File

Karachi has once again been listed among the world’s least liveable cities, according to the 2025 global liveability index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

In this year’s rankings, Pakistan’s financial capital was placed 170th out of 173 cities surveyed, with an overall score of 42.7 out of 100. Only Dhaka, Tripoli, and Damascus ranked lower.

Karachi was the only Pakistani city to appear in the index this year. In comparison, the top of the list featured cities like Copenhagen, which scored 98.0, followed by Vienna and Zurich, each with a score of 97.1. Melbourne (97.0) and Geneva (96.8) completed the top five.

The Austrian capital, which ranked as the world's most liveable city from 2022 to 2024, dropped to second place after its stability score declined due to two foiled terrorist attacks — one targeting a Taylor Swift concert and another at a train station.

It is pertinent to know that Karachi’s position has remained relatively unchanged over the past few years. In 2024, the city was ranked 169th, similarly grouped with cities such as Lagos, Tripoli, Algiers, and Damascus.

The EIU's global liveability index is a benchmark report that evaluates urban living conditions across 173 global cities, providing comparative insights for governments, corporations, and global institutions.

Top 10 'most liveable cities' of 2024

Copenhagen, Denmark Vienna, Austria Zurich, Switzerland Melbourne, Australia Geneva, Switzerland Sydney, Australia Osaka, Japan Auckland, New Zealand Adelaide, Australia Vancouver, Canada

In October 2024, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) reported a decline in the liveability of cities across Pakistan, noting that urban centres are becoming increasingly inefficient.

The ADB also identified social inequality as a significant challenge in Karachi. According to the assessment, most affluent residents live in cantonment zones or private housing societies, while lower-income communities are largely concentrated in Karachi East, the city's most populous district.