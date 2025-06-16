Hundreds of Pakistanis repatriated from Iran via Taftan: officials

Pakistani and Iranian flags flutter on the border between the two countries in Taftan. — AFP/File

TAFTAN: As the Iran-Israel conflict entered the fourth day, Pakistan on Monday repatriated some 714 nationals from Iran via buses through the Taftan border, said immigration officials.

The passengers included citizens, traders, and drivers, officials said, adding that special security arrangements had been put in place due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

Officials said three buses carrying 154 Pakistani students arrived at Taftan from Tehran. They added that the students would be moved to Pakistan House after completing immigration. This brings the total number of student arrivals at the border today to 214.

The repatriation process began after the Israel-Iran military standoff broke out on Friday.

Since Friday, Israel has launched large-scale strikes on Iran, targeting military bases, nuclear sites and residential areas across the country.

The attacks have killed at least 224 people in the Islamic Republic, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

Iran has retaliated with barrages of drones and missiles that have killed at least 24 people in Israel, according to the latest figures from the prime minister's office.

Iran does not recognise Israel and has long accused it of carrying out sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities, as well as assassinating its scientists.

Repatriation from Iraq

In a separate development today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in close coordination with the Iraqi Airways, successfully facilitated the repatriation of 268 Pakistani nationals earlier Monday through two special flights from Basra to Karachi and Islamabad.

Both flights safely reached Pakistan.

"The Ministry remains actively engaged with Iraqi Airways and all other relevant Iraqi authorities to ensure the safe and timely return of the remaining Pakistani zaireen in Iraq," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

All Pakistani zaireen currently in Iraq were advised to remain in close contact with the Pakistan Embassy in Baghdad, designated mandoobs, and their respective airlines for timely updates regarding their travel arrangements.

Iraqi Airways is presently operating daily flights on the Basra–Dubai route. Today, some Pakistani nationals availed themselves of this option. Those interested in travelling via this route were encouraged to contact the nearest Iraqi Airways office for booking and assistance.

"All zaireen are further advised to remain prepared for travel at short notice. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor the situation closely and remains fully committed to facilitating the safe and orderly return of all Pakistani zaireen," it was added.

Closure of border crossing points

A day ago, the Balochistan government closed all border crossing points with Iran in Panjgur, Gwadar and Kech for an unspecified period, citing regional instability and security concerns following recent escalations in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Interior has further advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. In addition, airspace between the two countries remains suspended.

Despite these closures, the Taftan border crossing in the Chagai district remains operational.

Authorities there confirmed that cross-border trade and the movement of passengers are continuing as normal.

With additional input from APP