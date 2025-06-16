Security forces kill five terrorists in KP engagements

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

Security forces have killed five terrorists belonging to Indian proxy in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 15-16, the military's media wing said on Monday.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Peshawar district on reported presence of Indian-sponsored terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the conduct of operation, troops skillfully surrounded and effectively engaged the "Indian-sponsored khwarij [terrorists] location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored khwarij, including Kharji Haris and Kharji Baseer, were sent to hell".

It said another IBO was conducted in North Waziristan district and in ensuing fire exchange, one more terrorist was neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Indian-sponsored killed terrorists "who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas".

The statement further said that sanitisation operations were launched to eliminate any other terrorist in the area, "as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country".

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for killing five terrorists of Indian proxy.

In their separate statements, the president and the prime minister reiterated their resolve to completely eliminate Fitna al-Khawarij — a reference to the outlawed TTP — from the country.

May sees modest uptick in militant attacks

Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172 including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide. Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead-including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants-and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).