Rain expected in parts of Karachi today

The picture shows II Chundrigar Road in Karachi on April 14, 2024. — Geo.tv

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that Karachi will experience rain and strong winds with thunderstorms at various locations today (Monday), following days of intense heat.

According to the Met Office, the next 24 hours will continue to be partly cloudy and humid.

However, the meteorological department said: “The maximum temperature can reach up to 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.”

The humidity in the air is 73%, the PMD said, adding warm winds are blowing from the northwest at a speed of three kilometers per hour.

Moreover, the department said the minimum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 30°C.

The PMD had on June 13 forecast that a pre-monsoon weather system is likely to affect the eastern regions of Sindh from Saturday evening.

Earlier, the Met officials had said a western wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist through Sunday and Monday, according to The News. They had predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas.

However, partly cloudy weather with dust-storm-rain/thundershower was likely at isolated places in North-East and South Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and South-East Sindh, North-East Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Gujrat, Mangla, Sialkot, Islamabad, Murree, Mir Khani, Kalam, Dir, Drosh, Rawalakot and Gupis.