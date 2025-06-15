Image shows video in praise of Field Marshal Asim Munir being run at Times Square billboard in New York City. — Screengrab/X/@MurtazaViews/File

LONDON/NEW YORK: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has been featured on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square during his visit to the United States.

The billboard shows images of Field Marshal Asim Munir alongside the Pakistani flag.

COAS Asim Munir is visiting the US for a week, reportedly at the invitation of US military leadership. He was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal last month.

The field marshal is also seen in the video with a group of US senators as well as with Pakistani children. The video shows Pakistan as a progressive nation, interested in education, technology and peace.

The Times Square campaign will run for a week. It has been launched by the local administration to welcome the Pakistan military leader who has won wide praise over his role in the recent conflict with India.

Ahead of COAS Munir’s visit to Washington, Commander of the United States Central Command (Centcom) General Michael Kurilla praised Field Marshal Munir and the Pakistan Army.

Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, General Kurilla called Pakistan a “phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world” as he underscored Islamabad’s role in the operations against Daesh-Khorasan.

"Through a phenomenal partnership with Pakistan, they have gone after Daesh-Khorasan, killing dozens of them. Through a relationship we have with them, providing intelligence, they have captured at least five Daesh-Khorasan high-value individuals," he said.

Kurilla mentioned Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jafar, allegedly involved in the 2021 Kabul airport suicide bombing that killed 13 American military personnel and over 160 civilians. He said that after the arrest of Jafar, "the first person Munir called was me and said, ‘I’ve caught him, I’m willing to extradite him back to the US. Please tell the secretary of defence and the president".