Two police officials martyred in grenade attack in Balochistan's Sui

In a tragic incident in the Sui area of Dera Bugti district, Balochistan, two policemen were martyred and another was injured following a grenade attack on a police vehicle.

The incident occurred in the Tota Colony while the police mobile unit was on routine patrol, maintaining security in the area. Unidentified assailants launched a hand grenade at the vehicle, resulting in a loud explosion that reverberated through the neighborhood.

The explosion martyred two officers, Nasruddin and Rahim Ali, while another officer, Sub-Inspector Anwar, was injured and was transferred to Sui Hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, unidentified individuals targeted the residence of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs MNA Mubarak Zeb with a rocket in the early hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

Prime Minister Shehbaz strongly condemned the rocket attack on Zeb's residence and reiterated the government's commitment to eliminate terrorism and ensure the safety and security of public representatives and citizens across the country.

Terrorism in Balochistan and KP

Pakistan has been grappling with an increase in violent attacks since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, the first quarter of 2025 showed promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, as the fatalities among militants and insurgents outnumbered the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.

Key findings from the Centre for Research and Security Studies revealed significantly fewer fatalities among civilians and security personnel compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, alongside a nearly 13% reduction in overall violence, as reported by The News.

Despite this progress, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain hotbeds of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks becoming bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.

Projections indicate there could be over 3,600 fatalities by the end of the year if current trends continue, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan’s deadliest years.

Balochistan alone accounted for 35% of all fatalities during the reviewed period and experienced a concerning 15% surge in violence compared to the previous quarter.

The government has attributed several terror incidents in Balochistan to Indian-backed Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists, allegedly acting on behalf of India.

The army has pledged to eliminate the threat of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and reaffirmed the nation's unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of militancy and their facilitators to justice.

Earlier this month, General Michael Kurilla, Chief of the US Central Command (Centcom), praised Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in global counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting its successful operations against Daesh-Khorasan and the ongoing fight against terrorism.