PM adviser Mubarak Zeb’s Bajaur residence hit by rocket

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs MNA Mubarak Zeb. — Facebook@kashifullah.kashif.75/file

The house of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Tribal Affairs MNA Mubarak Zeb was hit by a rocket fired by unidentified attackers in the early hours of Saturday in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, a rocket was fired at the MNA’s residence; however, no casualties were reported.

Taking to his X handle, the PM’s aide said: “Once again, my house was attacked by miscreants during the night with a rocket. Thank God, there are no casualties.”

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the second attack on the residence of the PM’s aide during a span of the past two months. Last month, an improvised explosive device (IED) had detonated outside his residence, partially damaging the house.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the rocket attack on Zeb's residence.

According to a spokesperson, the PM expressed deep concern over the incident and thanked Almighty Allah that no loss of life occurred during the attack.

He said that such acts of violence were unacceptable and aimed at destabilising peace in the region.

The premier also directed the relevant authorities to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident.

Shehbaz further ordered the swift arrest of those involved in the attack, emphasising that the perpetrators must be brought to justice without delay.

The PM reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and ensure the safety and security of public representatives and citizens across the country.