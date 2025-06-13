‘I can solve anything’: Trump again offers to step in on Kashmir

US President Donald Trump looks on as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, January 31, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump has again offered to help mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, stressing that he can help resolve the issue.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump said that he was willing to support both sides in seeking a peaceful settlement to the longstanding conflict between the two neighbours, echoing similar remarks made by the US State Department a day earlier.

His renewed offer follows a ceasefire agreement he helped broker after India and Pakistan came dangerously close to an armed conflict — one of their most serious military standoffs in recent years.

Speaking to reporters after signing a bill into law on Thursday, US President Donald Trump stressed he had “stopped a war” between Pakistan and India.

“Eventually they were gonna go nuclear … and I stopped it, I called each leader … and I spoke to them and talked about trade,” Trump said.

“I said, ‘You’re not trading with us if you go to war … if you’re going to start throwing nuclear weapons around. They were both unbelievable. They understood it exactly, they stopped. I stopped that war with phone calls and trade,” Trump added.

Praising the leaders of both nations for showing restraint, Trump said that he would continue to support efforts towards peace. “I will work with both of you to see if, after a "thousand" years, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” he said.

“We’re going to get them together. I told them, India and Pakistan … they have a longtime rivalry over Kashmir. I told them ‘I can solve anything," Trump said while responding to another question.

“I will be your arbitrator. I will be your arbitrator. I can solve anything.”

When asked what specific steps Washington might take, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said earlier this week that President Trump had a track record of bringing unlikely parties to the negotiating table.

She expressed hope that a breakthrough on the Kashmir issue could also be achieved, noting that Trump is "the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible.”

Kashmir remains a highly sensitive and disputed region that has been a flashpoint between the two nuclear-armed neighbours for over 70 years.