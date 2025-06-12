Pakistan, UAE emphasise supporting int'l efforts for stability, peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, June 12, 2025. — WAM

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emphasised the importance of supporting international efforts to promote stability and strengthen peace both regionally and globally.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday where both leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on the economic, investment and development sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed received Premier Shehbaz, who is on an official visit to the UAE, Emirati news agency WAM reported.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, both leaders exchanged Eid ul Adha greetings, offering prayers for continued prosperity for both nations and peace and stability across the Muslim world and beyond.

They reaffirmed their commitment to deepening constructive ties and broadening their partnership in pursuit of shared interests and national development goals that aim to deliver greater prosperity for both peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed and PM Shehbaz also reviewed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on recent developments.

The premier commended the efforts of the UAE president in advancing peace, security and stability at both regional and global levels.

He also highlighted the key role played by UAE diplomacy in promoting dialogue and finding common ground for diplomatic solutions to conflicts and crises around the world.

The premier also expressed his appreciation for the UAE's ongoing support to Pakistan and its impactful development initiatives in the country.

The meeting was attended by Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler and National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Advisor to the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, and Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei.

It was also attended by the accompanying delegation of PM Shehbaz, which included a number of ministers and senior officials.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Abu Dhabi, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Tahnoon along with a number of senior officials.

London Tech Week

During his visit to the UAE, PM Shehbaz also addressed Pakistan's participation in the London Tech Week 2025, held with all global stakeholders on board.

He said that the country's resolute commitment amid accelerating journey toward a knowledge economy to digital transformation, global tech engagement and youth empowerment remains unwavering.

The prime minister congratulated all stakeholders on Pakistan's impactful presence at London Tech Week 2025.

"This positions Pakistan as a forward-looking country that is harnessing technology, innovation and youth potential to engage with the world.

"Our presence at such an important platform reflects our growing digital footprint and global ambition," he said.

He commended the Ministry of IT, PSEB, TDAP, and its tech entrepreneurs for presenting Pakistan with vision and purpose. He commented: "Pakistan's tech future is bright! INSHA ALLAH."