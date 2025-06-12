Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for official UAE visit on June 12, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for an official one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates where he is set to meet the UAE leadership along with his delegation to discuss various issues, areas of cooperation.

The premier is accompanied by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) Tariq Fatemi.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, which are marked by mutual trust, shared values, and close cooperation across multiple sectors, a Foreign Office (FO) statement said.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and concern will be discussed during the high-level interactions.

According to the FO, the premier's visit will serve to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration.

It is also a manifestation of the shared commitment of Pakistan and the UAE to bolstering the mutually beneficial strategic partnership, enhancing cooperation in existing areas of mutual interest, and exploring new avenues for further strengthening the bilateral cordial relations.





Earlier this year, the UAE president visited Pakistan and landed in Rahim Yar Khan in January.

During a meeting, the UAE ruler and PM Shehbaz expressed their shared commitment to deepening economic, political, and cultural ties.

They discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and the promotion of mutual interests on the global stage.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE's keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors.

The prime minister extended his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's unwavering support during critical times, particularly in humanitarian assistance and development aid.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to peace and progress in the region, vowing to work closely on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to foster greater cooperation, particularly in priority sectors, ensuring a brighter future for both nations.