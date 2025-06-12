Bilawal-led delegation arrives in Brussels to debunk Indian propaganda

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks at an international event in this undated photo. —X/@PPP_Org

BRUSSELS: A high-level Pakistani Parliamentary delegation, led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has reached the European Union capital Brussels after successful visits to Washington, New York and London to debunk the Indian propaganda perpetrated after the recent conflict between the two countries.

The purpose of the visit of the delegation appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to present Pakistan’s position on the recent tensions with India and highlight the importance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, a news release said.

On arrival in Brussels, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi and officials posted at the Pakistani Embassy.

The delegation will hold meetings with senior officials of the European Union and Belgium during its visit to Brussels.

The parliamentary delegation will give an effective response to the “Indian disinformation campaign” regarding India’s aggression and the Indo-Pakistan conflict.

The parliamentary delegation will inform the European authorities about India’s anti-Pakistan intentions and aggressive actions. Along with the European authorities, the parliamentary delegation is also scheduled to meet leading European think tanks and international media representatives in Brussels.

Other members of the delegation include Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Harmony Dr Musadik Masood Malik; Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Harmony and former Minister for Information and Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman; Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar; former Minister for Commerce, Defence and Foreign Affairs Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan; MQM’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate and former Minister for Maritime Affairs Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari.