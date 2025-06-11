Washington lauds progress as Pakistani delegation visits US

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressing the weekly press briefing on June 10, 2025. — YouTube/US Department of State/Screengrab

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed support for the ongoing ceasefire between Pakistan and India following escalations triggered by the Pahalgam attack.

On April 22, terrorists killed at least 26 civilians in Pahalgam. New Delhi labelled it an "act of terrorism" orchestrated by Islamabad, a claim denied by leaders in Islamabad.

"We all recognise that President Donald Trump in each step that he takes it's made to solve generational differences between countries and generational war," said US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during the weekly press briefing in Washington on Tuesday.

"It shouldn't surprise anyone that he'd want to manage something like that. He seems very much to be and not just seems, but he has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that no one thought was possible."

Responding to a question about the visit of a Pakistani parliamentary delegation, Bruce confirmed that the group met with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, during their visit to Washington last week.

The delegation, led by former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held several high-level meetings during the trip.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked Bilawal with presenting Pakistan’s perspective on the recent conflict with India and countering New Delhi’s unproven allegations.

As part of its global diplomatic outreach, the parliamentary delegation visited the United States last week and is currently in London. Later, it will also head to Brussels.

Members of the delegation include former foreign ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Subzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; along with senior envoys Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua.

Talking to reporters, Bruce said that during the meeting, both sides discussed various matters, including bilateral relations and cooperation in counter-terrorism.

The spokesperson noted that the US official reiterated Washington's support for the ongoing ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Bruce called the moment “an interesting time” where progress on this long-standing dispute seemed possible.

She concluded by expressing gratitude towards President Trump, the Vice President, and the Secretary of State for their efforts in promoting dialogue and peace.