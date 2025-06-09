Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at Truman Center for National Policy in Washington, DC, US, June 7, 2025. — X/@BBhuttoZardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the key to resolving all problems between Pakistan and India lies in addressing the Kashmir dispute, emphasising that peace in South Asia is impossible without a just settlement of the issue.

"We want talks with India on all issues including Kashmir. The solution to all problems starts from Kashmir," he said while speaking to the foreign media during his visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday.

However, the former foreign minister — who is leading Pakistan's diplomatic delegation — said that there is no mechanism to resolve the disputes between the two nuclear-armed countries — Pakistan and India.

Responding to India's water warfare, Bilawal, leader of Pakistan's diplomatic delegation said: "Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state. It has made clear that stopping water will be considered a declaration of war."

Moreover, he pointed towards India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's attempt to bend the truth and facts in relation to the recent attacks, saying that India is spreading misinformation and disinformation.

"India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack without any evidence. We had offered an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident," he added.

On April 22, terrorists killed at least 26 civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK's) Pahalgam. New Delhi labelled it an "act of terrorism" orchestrated by Islamabad, a claim denied by leaders in Islamabad.

After the incident, India killed several innocent civilians in unprovoked attacks on Pakistan for three days before the Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated in defence with the successful Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

The PPP chairman also lauded US President Donald Trump's mediation efforts to stop a possible war between the two countries.

"US President's role in ceasefire is commendable," he added.

Additionally, Bilawal reached Chatham House along with other members of the delegation. He will address the International Institute for Strategic Studies today.

He will also present Pakistan's position on Indian aggression and threats to cut off water supply in both think tanks. The delegation will meet Foreign Office's Hamish Faulkner during the day, as well as have scheduled interviews with the British media.

Moreover, the delegation will attend the meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan at Portcullis House in the evening.

Earlier on Sunday, the high-level diplomatic delegation reached the UK after concluding a series of positive meetings with the US Congress members and senators in Washington and New York.

The nine-member delegation led by Bilawal was involved in more than 50 meetings over a period of five days to present Pakistan's stance on regional peace and disputes with India and highlight New Delhi's provocations and aggression against Islamabad.