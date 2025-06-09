Karachi factory inferno burns into second day

Fire breaks out at factory in Landhi export processing zone, Karachi, on June 8, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: The massive blaze that broke out at a factory located in the Landhi Export Processing Zone early Sunday morning could not be fully extinguished even after more than 28 hours, officials said on Monday.

According to the Fire Brigade, the fire rapidly spread due to the presence of chemicals in the factory and strong winds, engulfing an adjacent clothing warehouse and a plastic manufacturing unit.

One factory has been completely destroyed while another has been rendered structurally unsafe. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

At least five firefighters were injured while trying to extinguish the raging fire. There are over 20 fire-tenders present on the scene, taking part in the fir-fighting operation.

The fire broke out in the factory located in Landhi Export Processing Zone in the early hours of the day, which spread rapidly and engulfed three other nearby factories due to presence of combustible material there, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

Firefighters using a snorkel at the site of factory fire in Landhi export processing zone, Karachi, on June 8, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

At least five firefighters sustained injuries after a portion of the affected building collapsed, the officials said, adding that it had been declared a "third degree" fire.

The rescue officials said that the injured Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) firemen were immediately shifted to the hospital. One of the injured was in critical condition, the officials added.

They added that there was a stock of clothes, chemical and other items in the factory, adding that the cause of the blaze was not yet determined.

The emergency service department said that it received information of the blaze at 4:50am.

The affected buildings from the blaze were declared unsafe.

The service's chief operating officer told the media that they were facing difficulties in rescue operation due to dense smoke and a shortage of water.

Last month, a garments factory near Murtaza Chowrangi in Landhi caught fire which destroyed inventory worth millions of rupees.

The blaze erupted suddenly in a multi-storey factory, and the flames quickly intensified, prompting an immediate response from the police and rescue teams.

Firefighters used smoke injectors to ventilate the building and remove toxic fumes. After nearly three hours of continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.