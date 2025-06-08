PM Shehbaz greets President Erdogan, other world leaders on Eid

(Clockwise from top left) Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — Reuters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt greeting to Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and other world leaders on this auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adh.

During his telephonic conversation with President Erdogan, PM Shehbaz conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Turkish leader, as well as to the brotherly people of Turkiye.

The two leaders agreed to fast-track implementation of the key decisions taken in their recent meetings earlier this year.

The premier said that this would help accelerate bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

While recalling their recent meetings in Istanbul and Lachin, the premier thanked President Erdogan for Turkiye’s strong and unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India standoff.

He said this gesture has won the hearts of the people of Pakistan and added another glorious chapter to the history of the Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood.

Both leaders reaffirmed their unflinching support for each other in their core interests. They also discussed the latest regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza.

In his remarks, President Erdogan thanked PM Shehbaz for his good wishes on Eid and reciprocated these sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He also reaffirmed Turkiye’s resolute support to Pakistan on all important issues.

Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to expand bilateral cooperation

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz made a telephone call to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and conveyed Eid greetings to him and his countrymen.

During the telephonic contact, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral ties,

They also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation between the two countries to its full potential.

They reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the various upcoming engagements.

The recent Pakistan-India crisis was also discussed while the PM briefed the Kazakh President on Pakistan’s efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

PM Shehbaz said he was looking forward to the Kazakh President’s visit to Pakistan later this year, during which a number of important agreements and MoUs would be signed between both sides.

On the occasion, the Kazakh president thanked PM Shehbaz for the Eid telephone call and expressed warm wishes for the people of Pakistan.

He said that he would visit Pakistan by the end of the year.

PM emphasises need to strengthen ties with Oman

PM Shehbaz also conveyed his warm Eid greetings to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The premier emphasised the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Oman across all spheres.

During the conversation, the two leaders prayed for unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah and especially for the people of Gaza.

The PM expressed gratitude to the Sultan for Oman's position in the recent Pakistan-India crisis and appreciated its support for de-escalation and dialogue.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his most warm and cordial invitation to the sultan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. The Sultan very graciously accepted the invitation and invited the PM to also undertake an official visit to Oman.