Sadiq thanks Saudi leadership for standing by Pakistan during difficult times

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq thanked Riyadh for always standing by Pakistan during difficult times as he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi crown prince hosted a luncheon in honour of Muslim leaders visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, which was also attended by NA Speaker Sadiq and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.
The crown prince expressed his commitment to addressing the challenges being faced by the Muslim world, the National Assembly Secretariat said on Sunday.
During his interaction with the crown prince, Sadiq said that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan during difficult times. He added that they are grateful for the kingdom's leadership’s clear stance on matters concerning Pakistan.
The NA speaker expressed hope that bilateral ties between the brotherly nations would be further enhanced.
"I am deeply grateful to the Saudi leadership, especially the crown prince, for inviting me as a royal guest on the sacred journey of Hajj," Governor Tessori said in an X post.
He commended the exemplary arrangements for the pilgrims and the services rendered for the Muslim Ummah. Tessori said that he also extended an invitation for the Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan.
This event was held two days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's visit to the kingdom.
The crown prince had personally received PM Shehbaz, who was on a two-day visit to the kingdom, and even drove him to the royal lunch hosted in his honour at the Royal Court.
The premier’s grand welcome by the Saudi crown prince and his participation in the luncheon as a special guest were a reflection of the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and Islamabad's diplomatic achievements under the leadership of PM Shehbaz.
