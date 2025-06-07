(From left to right) Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held separate telephone conversations with several Muslim world leaders, extending warm Eid ul Adha wishes and fostering diplomatic goodwill.

Speaking to Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the premier conveyed Eid greetings and best wishes to him and "brotherly people of Qatar", according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He thanked the Qatari Amir's "proactive diplomacy" and constructive role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India during the recent crisis.

He particularly appreciated Al-Thani for his telephone call at the height of the crisis, as well as the role played by the prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar.

The two leaders also reiterated their common desire to expand ties between both countries, particularly through mutually beneficial trade and investment.

The Qatari Amir reciprocated the premier's Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch and meet each other at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also held a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with both reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment, and culture.

Both leaders also prayed for peace and the safety of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

He expressed gratitude to Malaysia for its support and balanced stance during the Pakistan-India crisis, calling for de-escalation and dialogue.

The prime minister underscored that Pakistan had always strived for regional peace and stability. "However, it was left with no option but to respond swiftly and decisively to India's military aggression," he added.

He further said that Pakistan had accepted the offer of a ceasefire understanding, brokered by the US and other friendly countries, in the interest of regional peace and security. He reiterated that Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, the premier emphasised that Pakistan has always strived to maintain peace and security in the region, and it was in this spirit that it had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India, brokered by the US and other friendly countries.

He thanked Tajikistan for its balanced position calling for peace and dialogue during the recent Pakistan-India crisis.

In his remarks, President Emomali Rahmon appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and security. Both leaders also exchanged Eid greetings with each other.

Prime Minister greets the President of Azerbaijan on Eid ul Adha

Separately, PM Shehbaz held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and conveyed his heartfelt Eid greetings to the president, his family, as well as to the brotherly people of the country.

He thanked President Aliyev for the warm hospitality extended to him during his recent visit to Lachin, where he joined Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrations and participated in the Pakistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey trilateral Summit.

The premier thanked the Azerbaijan president, once again, for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India crisis, which demonstrated the strong bonds of brotherhood between the two countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation and looked forward to their upcoming interactions, including at the ECO Summit in Azerbaijan in early July as well as during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Islamabad later this year.