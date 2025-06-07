Field Marshal Munir lauds troops' courage against India in LoC visit on Eid ul Adha

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir addresses frontline troops deployed at the LoC in his visit on the occasion of Eid ul Adha on June 7, 2025. — ISPR

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir conveyed a powerful message of commendation and determination, applauding frontline troops for their decisive and courageous response to recent Indian provocations, which avenged the deaths of innocent Pakistani civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday.

“You have befittingly avenged the loss of lives of innocent Pakistani civilians including children, women and elderly through your bold and effective response,” Gen Munir told frontline troops during his Eid ul Adha visit to forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC).

As per the military's media wing, the visit commenced with Eid prayers, during which special supplications were made for Pakistan’s enduring peace, stability, and prosperity as well as for Shuhda who made supreme sacrifice for the defence of their motherland.

Extending warm Eid greetings to the officers and men, the field marshal commended their unwavering commitment, professional excellence, and steadfast service in the face of persistent challenges.

The chief of army staff lauded the spirit of the troops, noting that celebrating Eid on the frontline away from their families serves the superior national purpose of defending the motherland at all costs throughout the year.

He also lauded the formation’s exemplary performance during Marqa-e-Haq, Operation Bunyaanum Marsoos against Indian aggression and paid solemn tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis whose sacrifices continue to fortify the nation’s security and resolve.

While interacting with troops, the army chief expressed deep appreciation for their high morale, exceptional operational readiness, and resolute vigilance in responding effectively to Indian ceasefire violations.

He reiterated complete confidence in the battle preparedness of the Armed Forces to decisively deter and defeat any act of aggression, the ISPR stated.

Underscoring Pakistan’s principled stance, Field Marshal Munir affirmed that the just and valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people against the illegal Indian occupation will never be forgotten. He emphasised the need for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with the aspirations of its people and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Upon arrival at the LOC, the COAS was received by the commander of Rawalpindi Corps.

The military confrontation between Pakistan and India — which included cross-border strikes by both countries — came weeks after 26 tourists were killed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam and India falsely blamed Pakistan for the attack.

After the incident, India killed several innocent civilians in unprovoked attacks on Pakistan for three days before the Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated in defence with the successful Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.