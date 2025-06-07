Nation observes Eid ul Adha with resilience, sacrifice, and call for peace

A youngster proudly displays a sacrificial camel, decorated with celebratory garlands, as he parades the animal around the walls of Badshahi Mosque in preparation for the Eid ul Adha holiday in Lahore on June 6, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan is celebrating Eid ul Adha today with deep religious fervour, a spirit of sacrifice, and a renewed national commitment to unity amid ongoing regional challenges.

As the first Eid since the standoff between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India, the occasion carries a deeper call for solidarity, peace, and compassion.

The day began with special Eid prayers at mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces across the country. Worshippers offered collective supplications for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and for peace, progress, and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region.

In their sermons, religious scholars reflected on the enduring legacy of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS), emphasising the need for patience, unity, and spiritual resilience in the face of adversity.

The ritual of Qurbani is also being observed nationwide, with families and communities sacrificing animals in remembrance of the unwavering obedience shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

Those offering sacrifice are advised to distribute the meat generously among the poor, reinforcing the message that Eid is a time for inclusion, charity, and shared blessings.

In this regard, strict security arrangements have been enforced by federal and provincial authorities, especially in major urban centres and locations hosting large congregations. Local administrations have also ensured smooth waste management operations for the three days of Eid, reinforcing both civic responsibility and community spirit.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a comprehensive Eid message, congratulated the nation and the Islamic world on the sacred occasion, saying: “The message of Eid ul Adha goes beyond animal sacrifice. It teaches us to give up personal interests for higher national goals.”

He emphasised that the story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS) teaches sacrifice, obedience, and devotion as cornerstones of a strong and united society.

He noted, “The spirit of Eid ul Adha instills values of patience, courage, and altruism which can serve as a foundation for national development.” Reflecting on recent tensions with India, he said, “Just as the nation stood united against aggression, we must now remain resolute in overcoming our internal challenges.”

The prime minister also drew attention to the oppressed peoples of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “We must remember our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who continue to face immense hardships. Pakistan stands firmly with them in their just struggles,” he said. He called for national unity, civic responsibility, and prioritising collective interest over personal gain to realise the dream of a strong, self-sufficient Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari also extended warm greetings to the nation and the Muslim Ummah. In his message, he underscored that Eid ul Adha revives the timeless values of faith, sacrifice, and brotherhood exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS).

“This day reminds us that no sacrifice is too great in the path of Allah,” he said.

He stressed that the teachings of Eid must be integrated into daily life —not just through ritual, but through action. “It is imperative we support the underprivileged, care for the sick, and build a society based on compassion,” he said. He also urged citizens to “rid hearts of hatred and prejudice, and work sincerely for Pakistan’s prosperity.”

President Zardari emphasised the need for collective effort in addressing economic challenges and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the welfare of the Muslim Ummah. “Together, we can shape a Pakistan defined by unity, mutual respect, and shared progress,” he added.

Separately, Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, the chief of naval staff, and the chief of air staff, also extended warm Eid ul Adha greetings to the people of Pakistan in a joint message.

The top military leaders offered their heartfelt prayers for lasting peace, national unity, and the prosperity of the nation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

They paid tribute to the resilience of the Pakistani people and acknowledged the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who continue to protect the country.

“Eid ul Adha is a sacred time for reflection, sacrifice, and unity,” the ISPR statement read.

"May this blessed occasion foster harmony across our society and reinforce the spirit of solidarity that binds us as one indomitable nation."

The armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to stand by the people and defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with resolve.

The message stated, "The Pakistan Armed Forces stand resolutely with the people, united in purpose and steadfast in their sacred duty to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country."

"On this day of reverence, we also honour the noble families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan—whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace and the nation," it added.

The message concluded with a patriotic declaration: “Pakistan Hameesha Zindabad” — long live Pakistan.

Special Eid programmes will be aired on state-run and private media, while newspapers will publish dedicated Eid supplements that reflect on the spiritual and social significance of the occasion in the current geopolitical climate.