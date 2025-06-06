Nawaz Sharif praises PM Shehbaz's leadership, Field Marshal’s military strategy

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and Field Marshal Asim Munir’s military strategy for defeating India in the recent military conflict.

While speaking to PML-N party workers after he offered Eid prayers in London, the PML-N Supremo said the country was on the right track and the present government had significantly improved Pakistan’s economy.

He also talked about Punjab, where he said the provincial government launched multiple new projects under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She had been working non-stop for the betterment of the people of her province, Nawaz Sharif said.

He further said that the PML-N’s victory in Sialkot’s Sambrial constituency showed public trust in the government.

Last month, the federal cabinet approved the prime minister’s proposal to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz met President Asif Ali Zardari and took him into confidence regarding the decision.

The cabinet also unanimously decided to continue the services of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu after his term in office ends.

The rank of field marshal is the highest position in the Pakistan Army, placed above the rank of a general.

It is a five-star designation conferred in recognition of extraordinary and exemplary military leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that India launched unprovoked attacks on multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 6 and 7.

In response, the armed forces of Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions on May 10.

Pakistan downed six of its fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.