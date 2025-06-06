This undated photo shows Pakistan Army personnel patrolling a restive area. — Radio Pakistan/File

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy group “Fitna al-Hindustan” were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kachhi district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted the IBO in the general area of Kolpur of the Kachhi district on the reported presence of the India-backed terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” read the statement.

It further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous Indian sponsored terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitisation conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice, read the statement.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, the first quarter of 2025 saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, with the fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbering the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.

Its key findings, issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, revealed notably fewer fatal losses among civilians and security forces personnel compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and a nearly 13% reduction in overall violence, The News reported.

Despite progress, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.

Projections warn of over 3,600 fatalities by year-end if current trends persist, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan’s deadliest years.

Individually, Balochistan suffered 35% of all fatalities in the period under review, and compared to last quarter, it recorded an alarming 15% surge in violence.

The comparison disregards the surge recorded in other provinces/ regions, as the number of fatalities remains very low.