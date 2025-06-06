Karachi experiences 32 mild tremors in month of June so far

A representational image of a Richter Scale. — Canva

KARACHI: The residents of the metropolis have been experiencing series of mild earthquakes since June 1 with Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari saying number of such tremors reached 32 on Friday (today).

Revealing details of the quakes, Laghari said that all these earthquakes were of minor intensity with minimum intensity of the earthquake was recorded as 1.5 and the maximum intensity was 3.6 on the Richter Scale.

The last tremor was recorded at 8:32am on Friday (today) with a magnitude of 1.5, the official said highlighting that the depth of the recent earthquake tremors in the metropolis has ranged from 2 kilometres to 188 kilometres.

Earthquakes are being reported from Quaidabad, Gadap, Malir, DHA and Korangi areas of the metropolis, he added.

His remarks come as the country's financial capital witnessed two more earthquake tremors early this morning.

The first tremor, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), was of 2.7 magnitude at a depth was 2km with epicentre around 20km south of the defence area.

Meanwhile, the second quake was at the depth of 8km with epicentre around 7km northwest of Malir.

Explaining the reasons behind such continuous tremors, Laghari had earlier told Geo News that the Landhi Fault Line had become active after several decades and is currently going through a normalisation phase.

He had said that mild quakes may continue for up to a week due to the gradual release of energy, which helps prevent a major earthquake. The shallow depth of recent quakes makes them more noticeable.

The official advised that buildings on fault lines should withstand tremors up to magnitude 6.0. He also noted that the cracks reported in some houses are likely due to structural issues.

Another nearby fault line near Thana Bula Khan is also contributing to seismic activity.