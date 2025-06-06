Karachi's Bohra community marks Eid ul Adha today

Bohra community members gathering at Eid congregation in Karachi on June 6, 2025. — Screengrab/YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: The Bohra community has organised special gatherings in various parts of the metropolis to mark Eid ul Adha today (Friday).

The community's largest congregation was held at Saddar's Tahiri Mosque. The community members gathered at Pakistan Chowk and Haidery in North Nazimabad as well to celebrate Eid.

Special security arrangements were made at all the Bohra mosques around the city, with large contingents of Rangers and police officials stationed outside.

The Eid prayers were followed by the ritual of sacrificing animals as Eid ul Adha involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cattle and camels, marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on Allah's command.

Muslims around the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid ul Adha today, and many others will mark the festival in other parts of the world tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, Eid ul Adha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia as well today. The largest Eid prayer was held at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who performed Umrah late last night with his delegation, offered Eid prayer at Masjid al-Haram.

Millions of pilgrims reached Mina from Muzdalifah today for the next phase of Hajj rituals. Pilgrims are currently engaged in the Rami (stoning) of Jamarat al-Aqaba (the big Satan). Pilgrims will also stay in Mina on Zil Hajj 11 and 12 to perform the Rami.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates also observed Eid ul Adha prayers. The largest gathering in Dubai was organised by the Kalemah Centre in Al Qusais, Dubai. Throughout the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates, Eid prayers emphasised the significance of peace, prosperity, and sacrifice. Emirati leadership appealed to the community to promote peace and the spirit of assisting those in need.

Moreover, Afghan refugees residing in Peshawar are also celebrating Eid today. Eid prayers were offered by Afghan refugees in areas of Peshawar, including Tajabad, Faqirabad, Hayatabad, Phando, and Baghbanan.