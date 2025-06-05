Mild earthquake jolts Karachi on fifth consecutive day

A representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash

Karachi experienced the 29th earthquake on Thursday night and its intensity was recorded at 2.0 magnitude by the country's seismic monitoring centre.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 11 kilometres away from northeast Malir.

The earthquake struck the port city at 7:54pm, the seismic monitoring centre added.

However, no damage or injuries were reported, but the residents panicked after the tremors.

It is the fifth consecutive day the metropolis hit by earthquakes following tremors felt on three different occasions on Wednesday.

A day ago, Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari debunked speculations about high-intensity tremors in the coming days besides clarifying that no technology exists to predict earthquakes across the globe.

"Karachi has historically experienced earthquakes of 5.5 and 5.8 magnitude," said Laghari in a statement.

He detailed that mild quakes were originating due to activation of the Landhi fault line, which is going through an adjustment process.

He said that millions of earthquakes of this nature occur across the globe daily.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief also said that an ordinary person, even in developed countries like Japan, cannot make predictions about seismic activity.