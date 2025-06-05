Severe heatwave expected during Eid holidays, warns PMD

A runner cools down with water in Skopje, North Macedonia July 12, 2023. — Reuters

Most parts of the country expected to endure a severe heatwave during the Eid ul Adha holidays and the following week, warned the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Met Office, a high-pressure system is expected to develop over the country on June 7, which will grip most regions from June 8 onwards, significantly increasing day temperatures.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise 5-7C above normal in the upper half of the country, including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan from June 7-12.

In the southern half, covering upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab, and parts of Balochistan, temperatures are likely to remain 4-6C above normal during the same period.

Dust storms and gusty winds are also anticipated over the plains due to excessive surface heating.

The Met Office has urged the general public, especially children, elderly, and women, to avoid prolonged sun exposure and stay well-hydrated.

The citizens are advised to take all precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Rising temperatures in the northern areas could accelerate the snowmelt rate, potentially affecting water flows in rivers. The authorities have urged the judicious use of water and requested farmers to plan their crop activities in line with the forecast.

All departments concerned have been advised to stay alert and take necessary actions to mitigate risks during this severe weather spell.

The Met Office also recommended regularly checking official weather updates for the latest information and safety guidance.