Victim forgives suspects in Karachi's DHA assault case

Prime suspect Salman Farooqi can be seen handcuffed and standing behind bars on June 2, 2025. — Facebook@KarachiPoliceOfficial

KARACHI: The case pertaining to the assault of a youth in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area took a surprising turn on Thursday when the victim, Sudheer, came to the court and declared that he had forgiven the suspects and wanted no charges to be brought against them.

Salman Farooqi and Owaish Hashmi, the two prime suspects in the torture case that has been doing rounds on social media for several days, were remanded into police custody for two days earlier this week by the Judicial Magistrate South court.

The case against the suspects was registered at Gizri police station on the complaint of an eyewitness named Saleem. He said that a minor collision took place on May 31 between an SUV and a motorcycle near Ittehad Commercial in DHA Phase VI.

Following the accident, an apology was also offered by the motorcyclist and his sisters.

However, Farooqi allegedly directed his associates to forcibly detain the motorcyclist inside his vehicle, where he was beaten, threatened at gunpoint, and humiliated. The victim's sister, who was present, was also reportedly shoved despite her pleas.

Several bystanders recorded the incident, and videos soon went viral online, prompting immediate notice from SSP South and the interior minister. After that, the police carried out raids and arrested the suspects.

The suspects were brought before the Additional District and Sessions Judge South court today. Sudheer, the victim, was also present on this occasion. He identified both suspects but said he was unaware he had been summoned by the court, only learning of it through his lawyer today.

The court asked if he was under any pressure, and Sudheer replied that he did not want to pursue the case and had forgiven the suspects. He further stated that he would have no objection to whatever judgement the court makes.

Sudheer said it was his fault as his motorcycle had collided with the car.

The defendants' lawyer said the charges levelled in the case were bailable. However, the public prosecutor opposed the bail petition, arguing that the suspects were also booked under sections related to issuing threats and humiliating a woman, which are non-bailable offences. Following arguments from the lawyers, the court reserved its verdict on the bail plea for a couple of hours, before dismissing the petition for both the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate South court has sent both the suspects to jail on judicial remand. The court has sought a progress report from the investigating officer on the next hearing.