Karachi to face hot, humid Eid days: PMD

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to experience partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather during the three days of Eid ul Adha, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Daytime temperatures are likely to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 37°C, with sea breezes expected to stay active over the Eid holidays.

The department also forecast strong winds on the second day of Eid, with gusts reaching speeds of 35 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Elsewhere in Sindh, hot weather is expected to persist, with most regions experiencing high temperatures and dry conditions during the festive period.

Earlier this week, the Met Office forecast that very hot and dry weather is likely to persist in most plain areas of the country during Eid ul Adha.

The PMD added that rain, coupled with thunderstorms, was also forecast for the Eid in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, and Mansehra.

The Met Office warned that windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels in the upper and central parts of the country.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions.

The PMD has advised the general public, commuters and tourists to take precautionary measures during the weather activity.

Meanwhile, a severe heatwave is expected to grip the country during the Eid days and the following week. According to the PMD, a high-pressure system is likely to begin affecting the entire country from June 7, and is expected to envelop most parts of Pakistan by June 8.

From June 7 to 12, temperatures in Punjab are likely to remain 5 to 7°C above normal, while daytime temperatures in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are also forecast to exceed the seasonal average by a similar margin.

Due to the extreme heat, dusty gusts and strong winds are likely across the country’s plains, the PMD warned.

On Monday, the federal government announced four-day holidays for Eid ul Adha to be celebrated on June 7.

A notification was issued by the Cabinet Division, stating that June 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be observed as public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, both for offices observing a five and six-day working week.

In Pakistan, the first day of Zil Hajj fell on Thursday, May 29, while Eid ul Adha will be observed on Saturday, June 7.

Eid ul Adha falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, which also marks the Hajj pilgrimage. It is the second of the two main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid ul Fitr.

Celebrations and observances are generally carried forward for three days.

The festival is also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” which commemorates the Qur'anic story of Prophet Ibrahim's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.