PM Shehbaz to begin two-day official Saudi Arabia visit today

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman Al-Saud receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival to attend One-water Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 4, 2024. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart today for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia and he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, a foreign office spokesperson said in an official statement on Thursday.

According to the communique, the prime minister will meet his Saudi counterpart and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to hold discussions focused on "strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security."

"The prime minister will also express gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict, the spokesperson said.

PM Shehbaz's visit coincides with ongoing Hajj rituals in the kingdom and the celebration of Eid ul Adha, which will be marked in Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

Furthermore, this visit underscores the enduring and deeply rooted relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, founded on shared faith, mutual respect, and a strong strategic partnership.

It also reaffirms both nations' commitment to enhancing economic and diplomatic engagement, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Pakistan's own development priorities.

"Prime Minister Sharif's visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and open new avenues for multifaceted collaboration," according to the press release.