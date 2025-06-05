Bilawal says Pakistan showed restraint by not shooting down 20 Indian jets

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is seen addressing a gathering of overseas Pakistanis in New York on June 4, 2025. — YouTube@Pakistan Peoples Party/Screengrab

NEW YORK: Pakistan could have shot down 20 Indian aircraft but chose restraint, said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stressing that the country has always acted in self-defence.

The former foreign minister, along with a nine-member high-level parliamentary delegation, is currently in New York, US, on a two-day visit to present Pakistan’s stance on the recent military confrontation with India and to challenge New Delhi’s narrative at the international level.

Members of the parliamentary delegation include, Hina Rabbani Khar, Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Tehmina Janjua, Bushra Anjum Butt and Syed Faisal Subzwari.

Addressing members of the Overseas Pakistani community in New York on Wednesday, the 36-year-old politician said that the Pakistan Air Force had "20 Indian aircraft locked" during the recent military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“Pakistan reacted very responsibly as a mature nuclear power. We could have dropped 20 planes. But the Pakistani air force restrained themselves. The military high command demonstrated their rationality, and only targeted those six planes that dropped their load on Pakistan," he observed.

He said that Pakistan had no intention of aggression and only acted in self-defence following India's strikes.

"Our strikes into India only took place after India fired missile strikes into Pakistani territory as international law and the United Nations charter provides for our right to self-defence," he highlighted.

"Unfortunately, today the world is a less safe place as a result of Indian actions uh in the early weeks of May."

The PPP chief said that India, in its military operation on May 7, targeted civilian infrastructure, including places of worship, dams, and energy facilities. Pakistan claims the strikes killed innocent civilians, including women and children.

India has accused Pakistan of being behind a terrorist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a charge the PPP chief strongly denied. He said Pakistan had condemned the attack and even offered to participate in an international inquiry, a proposal he said was rejected by New Delhi.

He criticised India for acting unilaterally without sharing evidence, saying, “India decided to be judge, jury and executioner.”

The former foreign minister warned of the grave risks of escalation in South Asia, highlighting that any future miscalculation could trigger a nuclear conflict with global consequences.

A nuclear conflict has implications for the entire world, Bilawal said, adding that it’s therefore all the more important for Pakistan to present its case, to urge the international community to continue to play its role just as it did during the ceasefire and prevail upon India to abandon its strategy and instead agree to engage in a composite comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan.

He also raised concerns over India’s alleged violation of the Indus Waters Treaty and the suppression of Kashmiris’ rights.

He urged the international community, especially the United States, to play a more active role in diffusing tensions and promoting dialogue.

“A war between India and Pakistan is not in anyone’s interest,” he said, calling for a comprehensive peace process based on diplomacy, mutual respect, and international law.