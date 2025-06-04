US diplomat optimistic about enhanced Pakistan-US bilateral cooperation

US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker (centre-left) welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif (centre-right) at the US Embassy in Islamabad on the eve of 249th anniversary of independence day of United States of America on June 4, 2025. — APP

Highlighting the strength of Pakistan-United States relations, US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker on Wednesday expressed optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation.

Marking the 249th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence at the US Embassy in Islamabad, she said: "Tonight is not only a celebration of our independence, but a reflection of the shared values that bind our two nations – liberty, equality, self-governance, and the pursuit of happiness."

The event was attended by a large gathering of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior Pakistani government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, civil society representatives, and cultural icons, Baker paid tribute to the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Baker, highlighting the historic nature of the relationship, noted that the US was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan’s independence in 1947.

"For the last 78 years, our partnership has grown in depth and dimension, rooted in mutual respect and a common vision of opportunity and prosperity," she added.

US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker addresses a ceremony organised on the eve of 249th anniversary of independence day of United States of America on June 4, 2025. — APP

She recalled how US development cooperation, through institutions such as USAID, had contributed to strengthening Pakistan’s education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors, and lauded the long-standing people-to-people ties that have been at the heart of bilateral engagement.

Baker praised the contribution of US and Pakistani military officers who have jointly trained and served, saying their efforts have enhanced regional security and saved lives.

"Our cooperation on defense and counterterrorism has brought tangible results," she said, citing Pakistan's recent capture and extradition of the ISIS-K operative responsible for the deadly 2021 Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan.

She appreciated the Pakistani government and security leadership for their role in fostering regional peace and stability, particularly acknowledging the efforts of PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Touching upon economic engagement, she highlighted the recent Pakistan Critical Minerals Investment Forum and the growing collaboration in digital innovation and emerging technologies.

She also referenced joint investments in cryptocurrency and other forward-looking initiatives that point to a ‘shared vision for sustainable growth.’

In a diplomatic nod to recent regional developments, Baker credited joint Pakistan-US efforts in helping broker a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, describing it as a testament to the power of constructive cooperation.

"Together, we are charting new frontiers – in trade, security, culture, technology, and yes, even cricket," she remarked with a smile, referencing her engagement with Pakistani society on and off the field.

The event, featuring traditional American culinary flavors and a musical performance by the United States Air Force band, celebrated not just US national identity but also the enduring bonds between the American and Pakistani peoples.

In conclusion, Baker thanked all participants and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a robust, mutually beneficial relationship. “Our relationship is strong – and the best is yet to come,” she said. “May the United States and Pakistan continue to thrive together.”

The reception reflected the vibrancy of bilateral ties and the evolving nature of a partnership aimed at promoting regional peace, economic growth, and global cooperation.