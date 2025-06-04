Premier Shehbaz hails strengthening of Pakistan-US bilateral ties

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony organised on the eve of 249th anniversary of independence day of United States of America on June 4, 2025. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised strengthening of Pakistan-US bilateral ties and said that both nations entering into a renewed friendship.

The prime minister also mentioned that Pakistan and US enjoyed historic, long standing and broad-based ties spanning over centuries. The US had supported Pakistan with construction of dams and other development projects, he added.

Addressing a ceremony held at the US Embassy in connection with celebration of 249th anniversary of the US Independence, he said that Pakistani nation joined the US people in paying homage to the US founding fathers, whose foresight and wisdom had changed the course of history.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, ministers, parliamentarians and members of the diplomatic corps.

The premier added that their democratic struggle, rule of Constitution and equality equally resonating with the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan.

He said that at Kakul Academy event, he had offered an international credible and transparent probe into Pahlagam incident so that the world should see and sift through reality and fiction.

He said that the recent armed conflict between Pakistan and India which lasted for four days, established the fact that "Pahalgam incident was a false flag operation".

Had this been something different what he was stating, India should have come out with solid evidences and convinced the world about the occurrence of the incident, he said.

"Our sincere offer was responded with aggression but Pakistan showed a lot of tolerance and a lot of patience," he said, adding on May 6-7, 33 Pakistanis were martyred in the Indian aggression, including children and elders and scores others injured.

The prime minister said Pakistan in its right to self-defense shot down six Indian planes. At that time, US friends who were in touch with them, conveyed that Pakistan had responded and it was enough, and that peace and ceasefire should be restored.

He reiterated that Pakistan was always committed to peace and de-escalation but India had attacked them despite the fact that he had offered a very genuine offer for de-escalation.

Appreciating the role of US President Trump in ensuring ceasefire, the prime minister said that he had shown beyond any doubt that he "is a man for peace, he is a man for promoting peace and beneficial business deals."

"President Trump is a man against escalation and a man against cold and hot war," he said, adding that Trump believed in humanity to live in tranquility and contribute towards progress and prosperity not particularly in one region but globally as manifested in his statements, in the last few weeks.

The US president had advised both Pakistan and India to go for trade, investment and give up war and de-escalate, he added.

The prime minister appreciated Trump’s contribution to bring about ceasefire in this region.

He also lauded the role of the friendly and brotherly countries of the Middle East that proactively coordinated and supported Trump's genuine efforts and expressed the hope that that it would be a long-lasting ceasefire.

PM Shehbaz also extended heartfelt felicitations to US President Trump and people of the US, on his behalf and on behalf of the Pakistani nation, on celebrating their Independence Day.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan had revived and strengthened its economy and always spoke for peace, progress and prosperity, not only in the region, but all over the world.

He expressed the hope that Pak-US bilateral trade would grow in volumes in the fields of IT, agriculture, education, health etc as both countries were discussing the tariff issue.

He said that he was really inspired by Trump's vision for trade, investment and growth.