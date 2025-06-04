Morocco announces 10 scholarships for Pakistan

Representational image. — Reuters

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan announced 10 fully funded scholarships that are offered by the Kingdom of Morocco for admissions into Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher, Technical and Professional Education for the academic year of 2025-26.

These scholarships are open to Pakistani and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) nationals in various fields, including medical studies, engineering, management sciences, veterinary sciences, and architecture. Students can apply for undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programmes provided that they meet all eligibility criteria, including academic qualifications and age limits.

The deadline to register online is Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 4:00pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Applicants must be Pakistani or AJK nationals and should not hold dual nationality. Candidates applying for undergraduate programmes must have completed a minimum of 12 years of education [FSc or A-level] and be no older than 23 years of age. Master’s applicants need 16 years of relevant education while PhD candidates must have completed at least 18 years in a related field. A valid HAT [higher education aptitude test] or USAT [undergraduate studies admission test] score is mandatory, depending on the level of study, and nominations will be based on these test scores.

Since French was the primary medium of instruction in most Moroccan institutions, especially in scientific and economic disciplines, selected candidates would be required to complete a French language refresher course at centers such as Alliance Française in Pakistan during the 2024-25 academic year. Courses in Arabic Language and Literature and Islamic Studies were taught in Arabic, and applicants for these fields must be proficient in the language.

Interested students must apply online through the HEC portal at scholarship [hec.gov.pk] under the Moroccan Govt Scholarship Program. At this stage, there was no need to submit hard copies of documents. However, shortlisted candidates would later need to provide academic transcripts, motivation letters, recommendation letters, medical certificates, and other relevant documents including a police clearance certificate. If one is employed, he would need to submit a No Objection Certificate from their employer.

Applicants pursuing professional degrees like medicine, engineering, or law must confirm the accreditation status of their chosen programs with the relevant professional councils in Pakistan such as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC). Special instructions had been issued by PMDC regarding admissions to foreign medical institutions. Applicants were advised to review those guidelines thoroughly.

For further information, students can visit the official websites: [www.amci.ma], [www.enssup.gov.ma] and [www.men.gov.ma].