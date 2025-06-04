Pakistan ready for India talks, but not desperate, says DPM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar delivers remarks as Chief Guest at 4th Annual Regional Dialogue 2025, organised by Institute of Regional studies (IRS), in Islamabad on May 5, 2025. — APP

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that while Pakistan remains open to dialogue with India, it is not desperate for talks, emphasising that any engagement must be comprehensive and address core issues including terrorism and the Indus Waters Treaty.

Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad, Dar warned that any attempt by India to block or divert Pakistan’s share of water would be considered an act of war. He asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty is protected under international law and cannot be suspended or altered unilaterally.

He added that the current ceasefire between the two countries is holding, but criticised Indian political leaders for escalating rhetoric in the run-up to their general elections.

He remarked that India’s so-called "new normal" has collapsed, and the world has witnessed its claims of hegemony shattered during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

Dar revealed that Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets and one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which drew significant global attention. He said Pakistan’s military response was appreciated internationally, but more notably, its diplomatic outreach earned recognition across the world — even drawing criticism from within India itself.

As part of this diplomatic campaign, Dar said a delegation led by Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been sent to the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Nations.

According to Dar, the delegation reported that Pakistan’s position had been well received at all levels.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook visits to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan to thank them for their support during the conflict, and is scheduled to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tomorrow for the same purpose.

Dar also announced that Pakistan will assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council next month. The discussions during Pakistan’s tenure will focus on the theme: Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.

Meanwhile, former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardar is leading a nine-member high-level parliamentary delegation across several countries to present to the world Pakistan’s stance on the recent military confrontation with India and to challenge New Delhi’s narrative at the international level.

This military confrontation came weeks after 26 tourists were killed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam and India falsely blamed Pakistan for the attack.

After the incident, India killed several innocent civilians in unprovoked attacks on Pakistan for three days before the Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated in defence with the successful Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.