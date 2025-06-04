Light drizzle tonight may bring brief relief to heat-struck Karachi

Representational image showing drizzle drops on a glass window. — APP/File

KARACHI: Light drizzle in parts of the city expected tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow morning may bring slight relief amid the ongoing heatwave as the port-city comes under the influence of a marine cloud cover.

According to a weather analyst, sea breeze is blowing as usual, with the speed ranging between 25 and 35 kilometres per hour. Meanwhile, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that while the maximum temperature in Karachi may reach between 34 degrees Celsius and 36°C today, high humidity levels could make the heat feel significantly more intense, as high as 40°C to 43°C, the analyst added.

Met Office forecast that very hot and dry weather is likely to persist in most plain areas of the country during Eid ul Adha.

The weather department predicted that moist currents are penetrating the northeastern parts of the country under a westerly wave that was expected to approach the upper parts of the country yesterday.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said duststorms, rain accompanied by thunderstorms, isolated heavy falls, and hailstorms are expected in several areas.

These areas include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad.

The PMD added that rain, coupled with thunderstorms, was also forecast for the Eid in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, and Mansehra.

The Met Office warned that windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels in the upper and central parts of the country.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions.

The PMD has advised the general public, commuters and tourists to take precautionary measures during the weather activity.